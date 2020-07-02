Wind energy in the Netherlands, Vestas’ wind turbines for 36 MW repowering order with Vattenfall

Vestas has received an order from Vattenfall Wind Development Netherlands B.V. for the Jaap Rodenburg II wind power project in the Netherlands. The wind farm will be installed in the Province Flevoland, near Almere and will feature ten V117-3.45 MW wind turbines with 91.5 m towers delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode to maximise energy production in the site’s medium to high wind conditions, while meeting the local tip height requirements. This repowering project will replace the 10 V66 wind turbines and will more than double the installed capacity at the location.

“In Vestas we find a well-known and valued business partner and we look forward to work together to realise Jaap Rodenburg II. Vattenfall wants to make fossil free living possible within one generation. Expanding renewable generation capacity is a core part of that mission”, says Joost de Gooijer, Project Development Manager, Vattenfall Wind Development Netherlands B.V. “With the V117 we selected a reliable turbine, with proven technology which we believe is the best solution for this site”.

“This project enables a highly competitive business case for our valued, long-term business partner and offers the lowest cost of energy to the Dutch energy consumers. It marks another step forward for renewable energy in the Netherlands”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2021.