Nordex to build concrete tower factory for wind turbines for wind energy in Spain

A new green start for the economy creates jobs. The last example is the Nordex concrete tower factory for wind turbines in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. In Motilla del Palancar, the wind turbine maker is now beginning work in a factory to produce concrete towers for its wind turbines on a 12-hectare site. After its completion in August, Nordex (Acciona) will offer jobs for around 300 employees while creating another 200 jobs with local component suppliers.

“We are pleased to establish another industrial nucleus in Motilla del Palancar with our tower manufacturing facilities. This plant will also provide additional employment opportunities in Castilla-La Mancha as a business center. In total, several hundred people will be employed at the site. But the new factory will also give a significant boost to the upstream and downstream sectors. In addition to creating jobs, with our turbine technology we can efficiently ensure the success of our clients’ wind energy projects and make our contribution to a long-term sustainable supply of clean energy, “says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Group Nordex.

Like the eleven tower manufacturing plants established by the Nordex Group worldwide, the new factory is also based on a mobile concept and is always close to wind farms. With the factory in Motilla del Palancar in the future, the Group will supply Nordex wind farms under construction in the region, thus shortening routes and transport times and, therefore, reducing logistics costs. Every week, 20-meter-long convex segments for two 120-meter towers can be manufactured on-site, to be assembled on-site at wind farms when wind turbines are installed.

The Nordex Group can count on 14 years of experience in manufacturing concrete towers for wind turbines and more than 1,000 concrete towers produced. Today, the Nordex Group offers its AW3000 turbines with hub heights of 80, 100, 120 and 140 meters, as well as the Delta4000 series turbines with a hub height of 120 meters, also with concrete towers.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of € 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 7,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.