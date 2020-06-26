Vestas, Rabobank and Windpark Zeewolde partner up to build Netherland’s largest onshore wind energy project

Windpark Zeewolde B.V., Vestas and Rabobank have closed wind turbine contracts and financing for the Windpark Zeewolde wind project in the Netherlands.

A unique collaboration of over 200 local farmers, residents and entrepreneurs from the Netherlands, Windpark Zeewolde B.V. has placed an order for 83 Vestas wind turbines totaling 322 MW for the Zeewolde wind project. The project is located on the outskirts of Zeewolde, near the IJsselmeer, in an area that covers more than 300 square kilometers.

The wind farm currently consists of more than 200 wind turbines that will be replaced by new Vestas wind turbines that will generate almost three times more wind energy with less than half the number of wind turbines, demonstrating the great potential to replace older turbines with variants. new and more efficient.

The financing of the wind farm will be arranged by Rabobank, which will provide both the junior debt and a senior debt loan (approximately 500 million euros) for the construction of the project. Rabobank was willing to support the financing of this project, due to its cooperative structure that comprises a large customer base for the bank as well as supporting the energy transition.

Vestas has developed a customized solution comprising a combination of 2 MW and 4 MW platform turbine variants and a 20-year active output management service contract (AOM 5000), capable of maximizing annual energy production and comply with local restrictions.

“We are convinced that we have signed strong partners with Vestas and Rabobank with whom we can now carry out the construction of wind farms quickly and efficiently,” says Sjoerd Sieburgh Sjoerdsma, Managing Director Windpark Zeewolde BV. “In October 2019 we already started with the construction of the substation and the infrastructure of the wind farm. This was based on funding from our community that shows the trust and entrepreneurial spirit of our community. Now with Vestas and Rabobank we can start the construction of the turbines ”.

“I am excited that our new client Windpark Zeewolde BV has chosen Vestas as a partner for such a unique wind energy project in my home country. It is a great step for the supply of renewable energy in the region and, together with our partners We hope to reactivate the largest community wind farm in Europe, which is also the largest onshore wind project in the Netherlands, “says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.” Leveraging customized wind power solutions with the Lower leveled energy cost, this repowering project, which more than 90 percent of the nearby community supports as shareholders, will almost triple annual energy production. “

Rabobank was represented by Pieter Plantinga, CEO of Project Finance during the process. He adds: “Watching TV, lighting our homes, and nowadays working online from home – all available at the push of a button. Rabobank wants to make sure that when we push it, the energy consumed comes from renewable sources as much as possible. To that end, we as a cooperative bank are willing to take financial risks if necessary. Financing a wind farm of this magnitude requires months of effort on the part of all involved. But it’s worth it, because this is a crucial step to achieve the goals of the Dutch Climate Agreement. Allowing the local community to benefit from the Zeewolde Park’s income is a great advantage and it suits us as a cooperative bank. ”

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021. The entire wind farm will be completed in 2022, and will be the largest onshore wind farm in the Netherlands and the largest community-owned wind farm in Europe. , the Zeewolde wind power project will generate electricity for more than 250,000 local homes.