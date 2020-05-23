Denmark plans to build islands with wind energy

Denmark announced a proposal for the construction of two large islands that will house wind turbines in wind farms. According to the government, it can increase Europe’s wind power capacity by 54%.



The wind turbines will be installed in the existing ilha of Bornholm, not the Baltic, in a second ilha built in an artificial structure. Initially, they will be able to produce 4 GW of wind energy and that number will increase to 12 GW after completion.

In the first time, for the construction of artificial appliances and for the installation of wind turbines, it will cost about 37 billion euros. In the meantime, or investment in this technology may also be used for the production of hydroponics.



In an interview with the Financial Times, Minister of Climate Dan Jorgenson revealed that the project will be financed through public-private partnerships. In this way, private investors will be responsible for providing the greater part of the value.





Waiting for a vote of parliament, or project as soon as it reflects the Danish tradition in investing in clean energy sources. In addition to being the headquarters of the main wind energy companies, or the country that built or first offshore wind farm in the world in 1991.

As well as the impact of the coronavirus, Jorgenson recently announced that he wants to reduce the country’s emissions in 70% in a decade. The second, despite the pandemic, is not able to leave aside the climatic changes.



“We are not less than a semi-previous health crisis, but that does not mean that it is a problem of diminishing climatic changes. We are also facing a climatic crisis ”, he declared. “In fact, isso shows that we are all nas mãos da natureza”.



For the energy set, the construction of wind energy is an excellent news. Due to covid-19, Agência Internacional de Energia informed that the implementation of wind farm projects in 2020 will be a third less than in 2019.