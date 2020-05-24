In June the wind turbines of the Neuquén wind power plant will operate

The first wind farm in the Neuquén province awaits the start-up of its ten wind turbines and the transformer station for the first days of June. These constitute the third part of the wind farm, which will contain a total of 29 wind turbines that are being installed in Bajada Colorada, 40 kilometers from Picún Leufú, towards Piedra del Águila.





Vientos Neuquinos SA has the recognition of Wholesale Market Agent, with the Approval of the Environmental Authority of the Province of Neuquén, and with the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the ENRE. It has dispatch priority granted by the national MATER program and its incorporation into the electricity market was made by contract with private consumers.



The owner of this first Neuquén wind farm is AES, a company with interests in this province as the concessionaire of the Alicurá dam and hydroelectric plant.



The project area is located approximately 7 kilometers north of Bajada Colorada, 38.5 kilometers northeast of the town of Piedra del Águila.



The main access road is Provincial Route 47. Starting from Piedra del Águila and traveling 16 kilometers along National Route 237 heading northeast, the junction with Route 47 is accessed. From here, you travel 6 kilometers northwest until you reach the road. internal through which you access the project area. From there it is entered by a gravel road that starts northeast. After traveling approximately 23 kilometers, the project location sector is reached.