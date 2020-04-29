Ørsted submits bid for Holland Coast North Offshore Wind Farm

Photo of the first wind turbines at Ørsted’s Dutch offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, says: “The Netherlands has ambitious climate targets for both the energy and industrial sectors and is an important market to us. We deliver a strong bid with a high degree of risk mitigation. We commend the Dutch government for holding on to its tender timelines and its renewable energy targets during a time of global uncertainty. We urge governments worldwide to continue the transition from black to green energy at full speed in order to fight climate change and promote sustainable investment in economic growth and job creation.”

Ørsted’s bid includes innovative technologies that will help integrate ever larger amounts of offshore wind in the Dutch energy system, and Ørsted’s Board of Directors has already approved the final investment decision for the project.

Steven Engels, Country Manager for Ørsted in the Netherlands, says:

“The construction of our Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm is so far going as planned, and we expect that Borssele 1 & 2 will be capable of generating enough green energy to power one million Dutch households later this year. We deliver on our commitments and we provide certainty. Ørsted is a strong partner for the Dutch energy transition, providing large-scale, cost-competitive renewable power linked to an ambitious agenda on renewable hydrogen.”

Global leader in offshore wind energy

As the world leader, Ørsted has nearly 30 years of experience in offshore wind power. Soon, Ørsted will have installed wind turbine number 1,500. Ørsted has installed approx. 6.8GW offshore wind farm capacity and has a further 3.0GW under construction. In addition, Ørsted has secured the rights to build approx. 2.9GW offshore wind in the US by 2024, approx. 1.1GW in Germany by 2025, and approx. 0.9 GW in Taiwan by 2025. It is Ørsted’s ambition to have installed a total of 15GW offshore wind capacity world-wide by 2025 and a total of 30GW of renewables by 2030.

We have reduced our carbon emissions by 86% compared to 2006, and by 2025, we will be carbon neutral in our energy generation and operations. We also have a target of achieving a carbon neutral footprint by 2040.

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights’ 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,600 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group’s revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion).