Borssele 1 & 2 generates first wind power

The offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2 has delivered first wind power to the Dutch grid. The first wind turbine is now supplying electricity.

Flemming Thomsen, Senior Programme Director, Borssele 1 & 2, says:

“This is a big milestone for Borssele 1 & 2. Ørsted is doing its utmost to allow the construction of the offshore wind farm to continue during the COVID-19 crisis. We do this in a way that puts the health and safety of our contractors and our own employees first. For the time being, this is succeeding, and construction is on schedule. We’re helped in this by good cooperation with our contractors and a constructive dialogue with national and local authorities.”

Henrik Egholm, EPC Director, Borssele 1 & 2, says:

“The design and construction teams and our suppliers have put in a lot of effort in the past years and will continue to do so until the wind farm is completed. When completed later this year, the 94 wind turbines of Borssele 1 & 2 will supply renewable energy equivalent to the annual power consumption of one million Dutch households.”

Steven Engels, Country Manager, Ørsted Netherlands, says:

“It’s been a long, but satisfactory journey since we started developing the Dutch offshore wind market in 2013. After having won the Borssele 1 & 2 tender in 2016 with an industry breakthrough price of EUR 72.7 per MWh, it’s great news that we’ve reached another major milestone today with the first supply of wind energy to the Netherlands.”

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometres off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation. A total of 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines will be installed at Borssele 1 & 2, making it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands when completed.