ENERCON has reached the next intermediate objective in its EP5 programme: the E-147 EP5/4.3 MW prototype has been installed at the Paltusmäki wind farm in Finland. The machine is part of a wind farm with five wind turbines ENERCON is building in the region of Ostrobothnia for the customer Energiequelle. The wind energy converters (wind class IIA) will be built on modular steel towers at a hub height of 132 metres.