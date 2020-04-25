American wind power supports COVID-19 relief efforts in communities across the country

Our society and economy continue to grapple with the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 presents. Ensuring the wind energy workforce’s safety and protecting U.S. wind jobs remains the top priority, and when the economy can safely reopen, wind power stands ready to play a leading role in the recovery.

However, communities across the country are struggling right now, and the U.S. wind industry is doing its part to aid in the recovery effort.

Companies like Avangrid, NextEra Energy, Enel North America, Duke Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy have made seven figure contributions to recovery efforts. EDP Renewables, Hannon Armstrong, DTE Energy and Apex Clean Energy are aiding efforts at the local level to ensure food security, adequate housing, PPE access, and small business security, among other initiatives. In New Mexico, Pattern Energy and Blattner Energy have teamed with Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham to create the All Together New Mexico fund to address recovery work in the state, while the GE Renewable Energy team is using its enhanced manufacturing knowledge to produce 3D printed N95 face mask shields.

Fostering strong partnerships with local host communities is essential for the success of American wind power. Companies take great pride in creating well-paying local jobs and strengthening economies in the communities where they live and work. The commitment to being a good neighbor and local partner is more important than ever, and U.S. wind power is stepping up and giving back during this unprecedented time of need. Learn more about wind-led relief initiatives here, and please contact Greg Alvarez if your company is partnering in COVID-19 relief efforts.

