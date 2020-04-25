Wind energy in Vietnam, Vestas’ wind turbines for a 67 MW wind farm

A 67 MW order for two projects in Vietnam underlines Vestas’ ability to deliver a tailormade and innovative solution featuring the tallest turbines in the country for a challenging site with complex installation requirements.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 16 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power ratings to optimise the projects’ energy output. The customised tower solution takes the turbines to 162m hub heights and opens up new wind resources by allowing access to higher and more consistent wind speeds.

Located in a wetland area of the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam and surrounded by aquaculture shrimp farms, the sites’ limited space and complex infrastructure requires a specific transportation and installation solution to construct the projects. To successfully execute the projects, Vestas has developed a solution using a specialised tower crane to significantly reduce the hardstand space necessary to erect the wind turbines.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for both sites. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

“These wind power projects feature the tallest towers in Vietnam and showcases Vestas’ ability to optimise the value proposition for our client and develop site-specific solutions for all wind sites.” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “With the strong traction we are gaining in the country over the last few months, I am confident that we will be playing a big part in the future development of Vietnam’s renewable energy market”.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request. The wind power projects are planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.