Wind energy in Argentina, the last wind turbines of the Chubut Note III wind farm arrived

This ship brings with it the parts of 13 wind turbines (except the towers) corresponding to the “Chubut Norte III Wind Farm” project and it is expected that the discharge will finish in the next 6 days, as long as the weather conditions allow it.



This boat has complied, even before taking up moorings in the local port, with all the sanitary requirements corresponding to the context of sanitary emergency in which we find ourselves. It should be noted that he left the German port on March 18, so the deadlines for the protection of the 18 crew members on board were widely met.