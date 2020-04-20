First part of the hybrid wind energy park completed

All wind turbines of Vattenfall’s first hybrid wind power park have now been installed. Next up is the powerful solar panels and batteries to complete it.

Haringvliet energy park south Holland is unique as wind energy, solar energy and energy storage are combined into one powerful hybrid energy production site. Now that the wind turbines are in place, Vattenfall can start the installation of solarpanels and batteries.

When completed, the hybrid energy park will consist of six wind turbines, 124,000 solar panels and 12 shipping containers with batteries. The batteries will be used for grid balancing purposes and will also serve as an energy storage.

The hybrid energy park will be commissioned by the end of 2020 with a total output of 60 MW, corresponding to the energy consumption of 40,000 Dutch households.

Coronavirus impact

The construction work started in the autumn of 2019 and the last project phase was affected by coronavirus restrictions.

Leon de Graaf, site manager for Haringvliet energy park says:

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, our work was affected. For example, we are normally three or four colleagues working to connect the cables. Now we could only be two people working in order to keep the distance of 1.5 metres. In addition, we had a lot of bad weather last winter, with a lot of rain and wind. All of this has an impact on the planning. But luckily it went well in April and we were able to continue working quickly, and in the end construction delays were limited. ”

Facts Haringvliet hybrid energy park