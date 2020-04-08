Wind energy in Spain, wind farm in Cofrentes

The Ministry of Economy has authorized the commissioning of a 50 MW wind farm in Cofrentes, which will allow the production of 155,000 MWh per year of electrical energy, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 43,000 families, and will avoid the annual emission of 66,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.



The new wind power plant in this Valencian town “represents an important step for wind energy, since it was more than eight years since the last park of this energy in the Community was launched,” the Generalitat said in a statement, where it recalls that the Consell, in July 2017, changed the model of the Wind Plan of the Valencian Community.



With this park, they add, the use of wind power is resumed in areas where this resource is abundant, with the aim of creating jobs and local wealth that allow the population to be established in inland municipalities, and it is necessary to promote sustainable economic activities to generate job.



The resolution for the authorization of the construction of this wind farm, together with its infrastructure for connection to the electricity grid in the substation of the Cofrentes hydroelectric plant, was signed on April 17, 2019 by the general director of Industry and Energy.



From the Generalitat it is valued that, in less than 12 months, it has managed to obtain the operating authorization, “a milestone taking into account the magnitude and technical complexity that this type of facility usually has”, according to Industria.