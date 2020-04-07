Ørsted completes 338 MW wind energy plant in Texas

Ørsted has finalised the 338-MW Sage Draw wind farm in the US state of Texas.

The 120 wind turbines in the wind farm are located in Garza and Lynn Counties and was completed on time and on budget. The wind powe facility has the capacity to generate enough power per year to meet the consumption of about 120,000 local households.

Ørsted noted that it worked with Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy on the project, while GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables were finance partners.

With Sage Draw Wind completed, Ørsted’s installed onshore capacity grows to 1.3 GW and the company has a further 0.8 GW of onshore wind, solar and storage projects under construction that are expected to become operational later this year or early in 2021. The goal of the company is to reach 5 GW of installed onshore capacity by 2025.