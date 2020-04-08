EDP Renováveis will contribute €750,000 to the fight against Covid-19

EDP Renováveis (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s top wind energy producers and present in 14 countries, will contribute €750,000 to the fight against Covid-19. The company is contributing to various initiatives at the local level in its markets, aimed at alleviating the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.



This aid will be distributed in twelve countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Spain and USA) and will include donations to food banks, purchases of healthcare equipment, medical devices and rapid testing kits, and the facilitation of online learning and digital educational materials. Each market has carried out a study of its needs to ensure the most effective use of this aid.



The €750,000 contributed by EDP Renováveis to combat Covid-19 is part of more than €5 million distributed throughout the world by EDP Group, in markets such as Portugal and Brazil.

We are living through extraordinary times that are impacting everyone. This situation requires us to act as responsible and solidary members of a society facing an unprecedented crisis. EDPR has a very clear social component in its DNA. We are a family with the drive to transform the energy sector while also contributing to improve the communities where we are present, particularly in this time of need. We firmly believe that, together, we will be able to overcome this challenge.



João Manso Neto, CEO of EDPR.