Wind energy in Mexico forecasts 1,200 MW in 2020

The wind power sector in Mexico expects to incorporate just over 1,200 megawatts with wind turbines during 2020, which will mean investments of between one thousand and one thousand 300 million dollars.

Leopoldo Rodríguez, president of the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE), said the resources will go to the development of eleven projects, of which six correspond to auctions and five to legacy contracts to meet market demand.



During the presentation of the Mexico Windpower 2020 Forum, the director said that in 2019, more than 1,279 MW were incorporated into the installed capacity, so a total of 6,237 MW that can now be generated with wind technology, which represent Eight percent of the national total.



This amount of energy already represents an increase of 27.5 percent compared to the end of 2018.

The wind generator projects are present in 14 states of the Republic, such as Oaxaca, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Yucatán, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, among others.



However, this year 2020 is expected to end with more than seven thousand megawatts, because despite regulatory changes and new energy policies, Mexico remains one of the main investment destinations for the development of renewable technologies .



The president of the AMDEE said that the projects that were awarded in the electric auctions continue advancing, because in the case of the parks committed in the first process, they already have an advance of 75 percent, while those of the second already reached 82 percent and 75 percent of the third projects are already under construction.



Thus, for this year, the construction of the eleven new wind farms, located mainly in the states of Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Yucatan and Oaxaca, will require investments of up to 1.3 billion dollars.