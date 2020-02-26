MHI Vestas Offshore Wind inks wind turbines orders for Taiwan wind energy projects

MHI Vestas finalises contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms.

MHI Vestas and CIP have finalised commercial agreements for the Changfang and Xidao wind power projects in Taiwan with a combined capacity of 589 MW. The wind farm orders represent MHI Vestas’ first projects in Asia Pacific to reach financial close and, together, will feature 62 of the company’s flagship V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

“As our first firm orders in Asia Pacific, Changfang and Xidao are landmark contracts for our business and for our market position in Taiwan,” said MHI Vestas CSO, Henrik Jensen. “We are enormously grateful for the collaboration with CIP and look forward to bringing our trusted V174-9.5 MW, an IEC T classified turbine, along with local, green energy jobs to the people of Taiwan.”

The wind power projects, which reached financial close late last week, will be split out over several phases: Changfang Phase 1 will comprise 10 wind turbines for an installed capacity of 95 MW and will be installed in 2022. Changfang Phase 2, comprising 47 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 446.5 MW, and Xidao, comprising 5 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 47.5 MW, will be installed in 2023.

Ahead of the projects, MHI Vestas and CIP have collaborated on a comprehensive local supply chain ramp-up that meets local content requirements. Once complete, the full localisation scope promises to create up to 5,300 jobs and NT$9.2b (€264 million) in economic value for Taiwan in localised components alone, which does not include installation, commissioning, and operation and maintenance for the lifetime of the wind turbines.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

Changfang and Xidao wind farm projects

• Developer: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)

• Total Combined Capacity: 589 MW (62 x V174-9.5 MW)

• Changfang Phase 1:

o 95 MW installed capacity (10 x V174-9.5 MW)

o Installation in 2022

o Location: Changhua, Taiwan Strait

o O&M Service: 16-year full scope service agreement with MHI Vestas

• Changfang Phase 2 & Xidao

• Changfang Phase 2:

o 446.5 MW installed capacity (47 x V174-9.5 MW)

o Installation in 2023

o Location: Changhua, Taiwan Strait

o O&M Service: 15-year full scope service agreement with MHI Vestas

• Xidao:

o 47.5 MW installed capacity (5 x V174-9.5 MW)

o Installation in 2023

o Location: Changhua, Taiwan Strait

o O&M Service: 15-year full scope service agreement with MHI Vestas