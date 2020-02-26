Eight companies receive awards for leadership in wind energy operations and safety

The U.S wind power industry today recognized eight companies today for their innovation in the fields of operations and safety at AWEA’s O&M and Safety Conference in San Diego.

The award winners include Acciona Energy USA Global, Apex Clean Energy, Duke Energy Renewables, EDF Renewables North America, JMS Wind Energy, Liberty Power, Shermco, and Third Planet Windpower. Each year, AWEA’s Excellence in Operations and Safety and Health Excellence Recognition programs help spotlight companies that go above and beyond to prioritize operational efficiency and workforce safety.

Acciona Energy USA Global won the 2020 Excellence in Operations Award. The award recognizes organizations that promote excellence, advance best safety practices, and break through traditionally held barriers by advancing operations through non-traditional methods.

Acciona has implemented a unique and innovative approach to safety training that makes the company a worthy recipient of the award. Acciona’s Think Safe training program includes an “escape room” concept, in which trainees are placed inside an immersive mystery scenario with limited information and use advanced problem solving to progress. The Think Safe immersion training led to improved critical thinking skills amongst Acciona staff.

The other seven companies won recognition for their dedication to advancing safety and health in the wind industry through the Safety and Health Excellence Recognition Program. This program highlights the companies’ commitment to environmental, health, and safety best practices and for laudable safety achievements.

All of the awards were presented at AWEA’s annual Wind Project Operations & Maintenance and Safety Conference in San Diego. This annual conference brings together industry professionals to identify and solve unique challenges in the health & safety, O&M, workforce training & development, and quality assurance sectors.

Please join AWEA in congratulating the companies for their dedication to safety and their contributions to American wind power!

Sam Brock