The IEA expects that wind energy and solar power generation will grow 50% in the next 5 years

Global renewable energy capacity will increase by 50%, to more than 1,200 gigawatts (GW) between 2019 and 2024, led by photovoltaic solar energy, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).



According to the report presented by Heymi Bahar, senior analyst of the renewable energy markets of the IEA, in an event organized by Enerclub, photovoltaic, solar thermal and wind energy will account for 70% of the expansion of global energy capacity in the next five years.



Thus, despite having stalled in 2018 for the first time in almost two decades, global renewable capacity will grow again in the coming years and the share of renewable energies in world energy generation will go from the current 26% to 30% in 2024



However, the IEA manager warned that this growth “will not be enough to meet the global sustainable energy goals.”



Distributed photovoltaic solar energy will be responsible for almost half of the total growth of photovoltaic solar energy, expanding as much as terrestrial wind power until 2024.



The main protagonists of this growth in the coming years will be China, with 40% of the total new renewable capacity; the European Union, where Spain is expected to be the second country with the highest installed capacity in the EU, and India, Enerclub reported.



Meanwhile, the share of renewable energy in global electricity generation reached 25% in 2018, but remained at 10% in heat and below 4% in transport demand.



“To reverse this trend, Heymi Bahar said, the decarbonization of electricity production is a key step, but it is also urgent to transform” hard to tackle “sectors such as transport, residential and energy intensive industries (iron, steel, cement)”