GE Renewable Energy to deliver wind turbines for 300 MW wind farm in Gujarat, India

Selected by EDF Renewables / SITAC Group Joint Venture to provide 112 wind turbines for low wind speed conditions.

Sitac Kabini wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 300 MW. Wind farm will produce enough green energy to meet annual electricity requirements for 1.3 million people in India.

GE Renewable Energy has received an order from the EDF-SITAC joint venture to supply and install 112 of its 2.7 MW wind turbines with 132m rotor at the Sitac Kabini wind farm in Gujarat, India.

The 112 units will be installed and commissioned over the next year and will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 1.3 million people in the country.

EDF Renewables and the Sitac Group previously announced they have secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for the wind farm through a competitive bidding process with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a public sector company under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind energy business in South Asia and ASEAN said “We are extremely honored to have been selected by EDF-Sitac for this project. Together, we are aiming at growing Gujarat’s and India’s renewable energy capacity. We are now focused on making this project a success for our customer and we look forward to seeing our first 2.7 MW wind turbines up and running on site very soon. With one of the largest rotors available in India to date, these turbines are perfectly suited for the country’s wind conditions.”

Malvinder Singh, Chairman and founder of the SITAC Group, said: “The SITAC Kabini project is the seventh wind power project in India for the EDF/SITAC Joint Venture. We will build on our execution capability to construct this project and we look forward to working with GE to achieve this important milestone which will further strengthen our market presence with our partners across India in the renewable energy sector.”

The 300 MW of wind power Sitac Kabini will also contribute to helping the government of Gujarat reach its Renewable Power Obligations (RPO) to bring the percentage of renewable sources to 17% of its installed capacity by 2021, versus 10% today.

GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine is ideally suited for Gujarat’s wind speed regime. The wind turbine has been designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bangalore and is built on learnings from more than 22,000 GE wind turbines around the world.

