EDPR, Vestas and Nordex are the new partners of RES4Africa

After joining the renewAfrica initiative, EDP Renováveis from Spain, Vestas from Denmark and Nordex from Germany have opted to join RES4Africa too, the Foundation seeing Enel Green Power as a founding member, aiming to promote renewables in the African continent.

RES4Africa, the Foundation promoting the development of renewable energy in African countries, benefits from three new members joining its ranks: Spanish utility EDP Renováveis, German wind power tech frim Nordex Group, and the Danish maker of wind turbines Vestas.

EDPR, Nordex and Vestas chose to join RES4Africa following their current commitment towards the renewAfrica initiative, seeking to create a European platform for the improvement of existing best practices that favor the development of renewable energy in Africa.

“We are happy to introduce this membership category, which indicates the strong and positive working collaboration established in these months” states Antonio Cammisecra, President of RES4Africa Foundation, “Thanks to the joining of EDPR, Nordex Group and Vestas, renewAfrica Initiative is now even better positioned to build a stronger, more complete support programme and ultimately kick-off renewable energy investments in Africa. I welcome our new members and look forward to work together to turn renewAfrica into reality.”

Established on June 2019 in Rome, the renewAfrica initiative sees Enel Green Power and RES4Africa Foundation among its promoting members. In a mere eight months, the initiative gradually gained more traction and now counts on the support of 25 partners, representing the industry sector, as well as finance, research, university and consultancy sectors.

Many partners of the renewAfrica initiative weren’t originally part of the RES4Africa network; EDPR, Nordex and Vestas successfully interacting while participating in this endeavor is testament to the initiative’s positive impact.

In a continent like Africa, whereas to this day 600 million people still have no access to electricity, renewable sources are the most effective solution to favor the energy transition and hasten the ongoing electrification process.

Thanks to initiatives like RES4Africa and renewAfrica we’re able to engage the entire renewable value chain and field a productive multi-stakeholder approach with the common goal of setting up a one-stop-shop to improve European investments for the development of Africa’s renewable energy infrastructure.