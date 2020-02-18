Zhong Neng Agreement Underscores Considerable Localisation Progress for MHI Vestas Offshore Wind in Taiwan

After being selected as preferred wind turbine supplier for 300 MW project, MHI Vestas readies for noteworthy industrial announcements.

On the heels of its selection as preferred wind turbine supplier for the 300 MW Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm, MHI Vestas has reaffirmed its commitment to the nascent sector as it moves into prime position to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive local supply chain.

Zhong Neng, a joint venture project between China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), affirms MHI Vestas’ commercial activity in the market, paving the way for local industrial partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.

“MHI Vestas has been an active and dedicated partner in the development of the local supply chain for more than two years. In close collaboration with our customers and the government, we are putting the finishing touches on the sector’s most ambitious localisation plan,” said Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas Business Director, Taiwan. “We applaud the steps our local partners are taking to prepare for offshore wind and to become globally competitive. Our passion and motivation has always been to deliver on the promise of offshore wind in Taiwan. Together with our industrial partners, we are doing that.”

While there are no specific details yet for upcoming announcements, MHI Vestas is poised to unveil its progress in Taiwan in the coming weeks.