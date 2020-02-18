Mexico leads wind energy in Latin America

Mexico continues to contribute to the fight against climate change and the fulfillment of international agreements, a very clear example of it has been reflected in wind energy, which in addition to benefiting the environment, has resulted in economic growth for the country and in development sustainable for the communities where the wind farms are located.



According to the World Wind Energy Council, Mexico currently occupies the 16th position in the world and 2nd in Latin America in wind potential, which is why it is estimated that during the next six years the country can triple its total capacity in generation of energy

Changes in favor of clean energies



Mexico is committed so that within the next 5 years, 35% of all electricity comes from clean energy sources, which is why, for some time now it has begun to work on some strategies such as:



Since the 1990s, the Federal Electricity Commission was the first to develop some wind farms, but today private investors have been the majority in these projects that generate around 800 megawatts of 6,200 in total.



In the country there are only nine wind power producing states, Oaxaca being the main generator, in 2015 it registered 7,072,479 Gigawatts (GW), which is equivalent to 92.14% of the country’s total production. To a lesser extent, the states of Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Chiapas, Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Quintana Roo that also have wind power plants.