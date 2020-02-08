Wind energy in Cantabria, wind farm of the Sierra del Escudo

The Government of Cantabria supports the creation of the wind power farm that the Biocantaber company intends to install in the Sierra del Escudo with an investment of 114 million euros.

Cantabria has set as priority the development of wind energy projects in the region and has guaranteed “maximum agility” in the processing of the same, “complying at all times with all technical and environmental precautions”, in order to strengthen “safety legal status and the tranquility of citizens “.

This has been transmitted to the directors of Innovation, Industry, Tourism and Commerce, Francisco Martín, and Rural Development, Livestock, Fisheries, Food and Environment, Guillermo Blanco, to the director of the company, Agustín Valcárcel, and to the head of business of Iberdrola Renovables, Roberto Izaga, during the meeting they held this Thursday and which the Executive reported.

Martín and Blanco have highlighted the interest of the regional Executive and the operators to carry out this type of action in the region, giving the Government “top priority to the issue” and existing “a willingness for Cantabria to rise from once and for all to the world of renewable energy. “



They have also stressed that the projects remain in the Ministry of Industry “the essential time, hardly more than two months”, time in which it is necessary to verify “absolutely everything” to “not incur insecurities that give rise to these energy initiatives being look bad. “



In this way, the two councilors see “with good eyes” the interest that the region has for projects such as the one presented and they have trusted that the experience of the Cañoneras park “will help us to continue to overcome the obstacles”.



In addition, both have stressed that the general directorates of Industry, Energy and Mines and Biodiversity, Environment and Climate Change, which have been present through their general directors, Raúl Pelayo and Antonio Lucio, respectively, work to fulfill “scrupulously” with the regulations, always looking for entrepreneurs to have certainty in a reasonable time for their projects.

