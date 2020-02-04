A third of the electricity generated in 2018 in Andalusia was renewable, wind energy concentrated solar power and PV

34 percent of all electricity generated in Andalusia during 2018 renewable energy procedure, although the production of this type of energy fell by 9.5 percent over the previous year, with 12,187.2 gigawatts per hour.



The reduction is due, among other reasons, the lower availability of resources due to weather factors and the reduction of the installed biomass power, produced by maintenance stops of the plants, according to a statement from the Board on the report “Energy Data 2018” , published by the Andalusian Energy Agency.



The only technology that has increased its electricity production has been hydraulic, which increased by 256.4 GWh (49.1% more), while photovoltaic solar energy decreased by 6.9% (110.9 GWh), the concentrated solar power or solar thermal system decreased by 16.5% (424.7 GWh), the biomass was 4% (61.8 GWh) and the wind power was reduced by 13% (939.4 GWh).



Renewable power accounted for 38.8% (6,103.8 MW) of the total Andalusian generator park in 2018.



In terms of final consumption (the consumption of electrical and thermal energy in industry, transport, agriculture, fisheries, homes and the service sector) there has been an increase in the consumption of petroleum products and electrical energy, mainly due to the greater increase in energy demand of the transport sector and households.



Regarding renewable primary energy (which has not been in any conversion process), biomass remains the source that contributes most to the total, with 42.1 percent, together with the solar thermal system, which represents 33, 2 percent.



By sectors of activity, transport and residential they increased 3.8 percent and 2.1 percent consumption compared to 2017, but decreased 3.9 percent in industry, 1.6 percent in the primary sector and 0.5 percent in the services sector.



The CO2 emissions associated with the use of fossil fuels decreased slightly in Andalusia in 2018 by 0.4 percent over the previous year, estimated at 42,098.6 kilotonnes.