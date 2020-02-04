CLEANPOWER 2020 Conference Partners Announced

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced its partners for CLEANPOWER, a new exhibition hub that will bring together the utility-scale wind power, solar power and energy storage industries.



CLEANPOWER 2020, to be held June 1-4 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, is the next step in the evolution of AWEA’s WINDPOWER conference and exhibition, which has been held each year since 1974.



“We are very excited about the response we are receiving from solar, storage and other clean energy technology industries who are interested in joining us at CLEANPOWER 2020 in Denver this spring,” said Jennifer Harwell, AWEA’s Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Initiatives. “Our event and media partners for CLEANPOWER 2020 are representative of these new players as well as our established wind energy partners and others that have multi-technology business models.”



Harwell added that incorporating additional technologies into a single exhibition hub will be more convenient for multi-tech businesses. Companies specializing in wind or utility scale solar will benefit from an efficient business development forum that attracts an exclusive audience of large-scale developers, corporate buyers and utilities. Pure play businesses will benefit from increased show traffic and opportunities to build beneficial partnerships across the clean power industry.



Partners for CLEANPOWER 2020 represent every corner of the energy industry with international, national and regional interests. These partners include:



AltEnergyMag

Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Clean Energy States Alliance

Colorado Cleantech Industries Association

Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory

EnerG

Energy Storage Association (ESA)

Energy Storage Canada

North American Windpower

PV-Tech

Solar Power World

Windpower Engineering & Development

Wind Systems

Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE)