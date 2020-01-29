EDF Renewables and SITAC Group pursue their wind energy expansion in India

EDF Renewables and its partner for wind power generation in India, the SITAC Group, are announcing the ommissioning of the Verdant project, a new wind farm of 105 MW installed capacity in India.

This achievement contributes to the Indian Government’s target to reach 175 GW of renewable energy power generation capacity by 2022.

Located in the State of Gujarat, one of India’s windiest regions, the 105 MW Verdant wind farm is composed of 50 wind turbines.

Its production will cover the equivalent of the annual energy needs of more than 300,000 Indian households and thereby saves around 360,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The development, financing and construction of the wind farm has been undertaken by SITAC Management & Development Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture company of EDF Renewables and the SITAC Group dedicated to wind power development in India.

The wind fam has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL), the Gujarat state’s utility, following their competitive tender in Dec. 2017.

Construction of the facility that took 18 months, involved more than 300 local workers, bringing significant economic benefits to this rural region of Gujarat.

Through their teams in Delhi and Gujarat, EDF Renewables in India and SITAC are now owning and operating 270 MW of wind farm capacity and are about to break ground for the construction of a new 300 MW project.

Frederic Belloy, Executive Vice President International Operations at EDF Renewables, stated: “Six years after its entrance in the Indian market, in which the Group has large

ambitions, EDF Renewables holds now nearly 1,500 MW of wind and solar gross capacity in construction or operation. This contributes to EDF’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its renewable capacity globally between 2015 and 2030 to over 50 GW net.”

Mr Malvinder Singh, founder and Chairman of the SITAC Group, said: “The Verdant project is the sixth project delivery with EDF Renewables in India and demonstrates our execution

capability. It is an important milestone for us in establishing a strong presence with our partners across India in the renewable energy market.”

EDF Renewables is a leading international player in renewable energies, with gross installed capacity of 12.5 GW worldwide. Its development is mainly focused on wind and solar photovoltaic power. EDF Renewables operates mostly in Europe and North America but is continuing to grow by moving into promising emerging regions such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa and the Middle East. The company has strong positions in offshore wind power, but also in other areas of the renewable energies industry such distributed energy and energy storage. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energies projects, both for itself and for third parties. Most of its international subsidiaries bear the EDF Renewables brand.

Renewables is the EDF Group subsidiary specialising in developing solar and wind power.

The SITAC Group was founded in 1978 and is active in the real estate, construction and renewable energy business sectors in several countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In 2016 the SITAC Group partnered with EDF Renewables to develop and commission wind energy projects in India.