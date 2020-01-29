Wind energy in Sweden, Vestas’ wind turbines for 155 MW wind farm from Stena Renewables

Vestas has secured a 155 MW order from Stena Renewables AB for the Åby-Alebo wind energy project. Located in Mönsterås Municipality, the project will be the largest wind energy project in the southern part of Sweden.

To maximise the project’s power production, Vestas has developed a customised wind energy solution that features 36 V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW power optimised mode.

The order underlines the strong relationship between Vestas and Stena Renewables AB as well as Vestas’ leading position in the Swedish wind energy market where the company today has installed more than 4.2 GW of wind turbines.

“Stena and Vestas have a strong and long relationship that goes 15 years back. Vestas has proven to deliver high availability in our operating assets, which is the result of high-quality products and strong performance in the daily operations. We believe that the optimised V150 is a very good fit for the Åby-Alebo project and we look forward to develop our strong relationship in this specific project”, says Peter Zachrisson, CEO Stena Renewable AB.

“We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with our valued business partner Stena Renewables AB. This order further strengthens our market-leading position in the Nordics and also emphasises our ability to deliver energy solutions that offer the lowest cost of energy to the Swedish energy consumers”, states Nils de Baar, President of Northern & Central Europe.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third and fourth quarter of 2021.