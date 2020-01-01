Vestas wind energy company wins orders for wind turbines on three continents

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer wins orders of more than 750 MW in wind power projects from the United States to Mexico or Russia, to the Mekong Delta in Vietnam.



The Vestas wind energy company in the last week of 2019 announced a flood of orders for wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 750 MW that extended to three continents: North America, Asia and Europe.



In the burgeoning US wind farm market, the manufacturer obtained an order of 149 MW for 12 of its V110-2.0MW wind turbines and another 57 of its V120-2.2MW wind turbines for an undisclosed customer.



The wind company also received a second order in the US. UU., for a 162 MW wind farm. Including previously acquired PTC components, the entire wind farm consists of a mixture of V110-2.0MW wind turbines and V136-4.2MW wind turbines.



Vestas will supply these wind turbines from the second quarter of 2020, and commissioning is scheduled for the third.



In Europe, the company had already announced another 252 MW request for its 1,800 MW agreement in Russia with the Fortum / Rusnano consortium.



Vestas also announced a smaller agreement to supply 37 MW in V110-2.0MW and V136-4.2MW wind turbines to two wind farm projects in southern Italy, in the regions of Calabria and Basilicata.



Vestas also won an order of 55 MW in China, traditionally a difficult market for western wind turbine manufacturers. The company will supply 25 of its V110-2.2MW wind turbines to an undisclosed customer. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of next year, while commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter.



A similar request came from another customer, for a 51 MW wind farm in China that requires 23 V120-2.2MW wind turbines. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter, with the planned start-up for the second quarter of 2020.



Vestas won its third intertidal order in Vietnam this month, for the 50 MW Cong ty Co Phan Dau Tu Dien Gio Hoa Binh 1 wind project of the Hoa Binh 1 company, a unit of the Phuong Anh group.