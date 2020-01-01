The construction of new wind power plants begins in Vietnamese province of Quang Tri

The construction of three wind energy plants with a combined capacity of 144 megawatts began on Tuesday in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Tri.



The construction of wind farms, with a total investment of almost 207 million dollars, was approved by the provincial Popular Committee (government) in September last year.

They are scheduled to be completed and start generating electricity in October of next year, with an operational duration of 50 years.

Vestas leads the wind turbines market in Vietnam with almost 200 MW of wind farm projects won in 2019 after obtaining a 50 MW order with Cong and Co Phan Dau Tu Dien Gio Hoa Binh 1 (Hoa Binh 1 Company), a company owned from Phuong Anh group. The order marks the third Vestas intertidal project in the country with three different clients announced this month, which underlines Vestas’ ability to offer customized solutions to meet the different needs of customers.

At the end of last year, Quang Tri was home to more than 70 wind power projects with a combined capacity of more than 3,600 megawatts.

Also during the last days of 2019, an inauguration ceremony was carried out for an electricity transmission project in Quang Tri that aims to ensure the connection between wind energy plants with the national grid.



https://www.evwind.com/2020/01/01/arranca-en-provincia-vietnamita-de-quang-tri-construccion-de-nuevas-centrales-de-energia-eolica/





https://www.evwind.com/2019/12/30/aerogeneradores-de-vestas-para-la-tercera-central-eolica-intermareal-en-vietnam/

https://www.evwind.es/2019/12/30/wind-energy-in-vietnam-vestas-wind-turbines-for-third-intertidal-wind-power-plant/72851



https://www.evwind.com/2019/12/09/vietnam-desarrollara-la-energia-eolica-marina/



https://www.evwind.es/2019/12/09/vietnam-will-develop-offshore-wind-energy/72323



https://www.evwind.es/2019/12/08/unexplored-countries-with-

high-wind-energy-potential-russia-somalia-oman-vietnam-iceland-and-kazakhstan/72313



https://www.evwind.com/2019/12/07/energia-eolica-en-rusia-parque-eolico-de-murmansk-progresa-con-aerogeneradores-de-siemens-gamesa/