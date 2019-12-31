Wind energy in Mexico, Vestas’ wind turbines for 30 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 30 MW order for a project in Mexico. The contract includes the supply and installation of 15 V120-2.0 MW wind turbines as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind power plant over the next 20 years.

“This order exemplifies the reliability of Vestas’ portfolio and our ability to ensure optimsed performance for the lifetime of the project”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas México.

Turbine delivery is expected by the fourth quarter of 2020 whilst commissioning is planned by the second quarter of 2021.

Vestas pioneered the Mexican wind energy market in 1994, when it erected the country’s first commercial wind turbine. Since then, Vestas has accumulated over 2.3 GW of installed capacity or under construction in Mexico. The wind power project and customer are undisclosed.

