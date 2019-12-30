Vestas secures 106 MW wind energy orders in China

Vestas has received a 55 MW order in China that includes supply of 25 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter in the same year.

Customer and wind farm project names are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

Vestas has won other 51 MW order in China that includes supply of 23 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2020.

Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer’s request.