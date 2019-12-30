Vestas receives 149 MW wind power order in USA

Vestas has received an order for 149 MW of wind turbines, consisting 12 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines and 57 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for a wind power project in the U.S.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. The project and customer are undisclosed.