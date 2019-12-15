Ceará can supply wind wind energy, photovoltaic and concentrated solar power throughout Brazil

According to the Atlas of solar and wind power potential of Ceará, the state could generate 94.3 GW, including wind energy, solar thermal and photovoltaic. Pioneer in stimulating wind turbines generation in Brazil, Ceará is about to launch its first hybrid solar and wind energy atlas. The study brings an integrated analysis of resources and generation potential of the state that covers areas of the coast and the interior of Ceará. The new atlas is a demand of the Renewable Energy Sector Chamber of the Development Agency of Ceará (Adece) and will be a starting point to attract new investments to the state.





“The studies are ready, we are finalizing the compilation of data and information technology (IT) tools, which will help investors to access information. With the atlas, we can show where we have the best winds and the best solar radiation conditions. Even with notes related to environmental issues,” explains Adece president Eduardo Neves.



The new atlas distinguishes Ceará from other states when it comes to peak hours for wind farm generation with wind turbines, with greater generation potential at the end of the afternoon and at dusk. “This is our differential. The wind power of Ceará has more value than that of other states. Our peak generation is at the moment of greatest demand, while in neighboring states it is more at dawn,” says Adão Linhares, Executive Secretary of Energy and Telecommunications of the Secretary of State Infrastructure (Seinfra).

Currently, Ceará has 79 wind farm projects in operation (2 GW), five wind farm projects not under construction (115 MW) and 83 wind farm projects registered with the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), for a total of ~ 2.2 GW. Solar energy in the state has four projects in operation (137 MW), 14 under construction (390 MW), 110 solar power projects for a total of 3.7 GW and 1,722 generation units distributed for a total of 36.6 MW.

The survey presented by the atlas also reveals the possibility of building offshore wind power plants in an area of ??10,000 square kilometers, where the depth reaches 20 meters. If we consider the regions of up to 50 meters, the area reaches 19,000 square kilometers. “Ceará is privileged not only for the winds, but for its shallow continental shelf,” says CS Renováveis ??president Jurandir Picanço. Differentials in offshore wind power generation compared to offshore wind farms include wind speed and constancy at different times of the day.

“Technically we are showing even conservative numbers. We can combine wind energy and solar generation, and still have offshore with a near viability (parks on land),” says Linhares. “It was a surprise the size of our coast, and it shows that we are prepared to generate wind power at sea.

The atlas also presents degraded areas of the state, which cannot be used for agriculture, but can be used for the generation of photovoltaic and concentrating solar thermal. Regions such as Inhamuns and Middle Jaguaribe, for example, in addition to high levels of solar radiation, offer low-cost land for the viability of new projects.

The new wind and solar Atlas of Ceará is a public access document for professionals in the renewable energy sector, which will provide technical information on wind and solar resources in the state of Ceará. The objective of this project is to facilitate the identification of areas with good potential for the generation of energy from renewable energies, as well as dimension the wind and solar potential by region of the state, thus increasing the attractiveness of the state of Ceará for investments in the area.

Ceará’s photovoltaic solar potential, estimated at 643 gigawatts (GW), is sufficient to supply Brazil’s current electricity demand by more than double, according to the Ceará Solar and Wind Potential Atlas, which will be presented on Monday, December 16 in the Federation of Industries of Ceará (Fiec). According to the document, the potential for wind power generation in the state, in turn, is 94.3 gigawatts.

The Atlas notes that using only 7% of the territorial area of Ceará, the potential for generating hybrid energy, with wind and solar power generation, would be 137 GW, enough to supply approximately half of the electricity demanded in the country. According to the document, the wind source has an average capacity factor (investment efficiency) of 44%, higher than Brazil, whose index is 42.5%, and the world average, which is 25%.

For offshore wind power generation, Atlas points out that the generation potential in Ceará is 117 GW, with a capacity factor of 62% and at low depth. In Europe, where there are the largest number of parks on the high seas, the capacity factor is 37%.

