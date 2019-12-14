Italo-Belgian group will build in Caucaia first offshore wind energy plant in Brazil

A first offshore wind power plant (within the sea) of Brazil will be built in Águas do Atlântico, in Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

Information was transmitted by Governor Camilo Santana during the time that he had been offered by Federação das Indústrias do Estado do Ceará (Fiec).

The governor revealed that he held a Procotol de Intenção with a Italo-Belgian group, or that he planned to build a 600 MW (megawatts) wind farm.

The Secretary of Economic Development of Governo do Ceará, Engenheiro Maia Júnior, confirmed to the power of the wind power plant and that the European Group’s investment will be R $ 5.2 billion, something like 1.2 billion euros, in wind turbines.

“In expectation of the fact that I tied up next year, I started working on the Estejam wind power plant started,” said Maia Júnior.

He also informed that another Protocol of Intenção was assassinated by Governo do Ceará as a research group from Sevilha, na Espanha, for the construction of a 2.2 GW solar power plant at the geography of two municipalities of Quixadá and Ibicuitinga.

The value of this investment will be of R $ 7.4 billion.