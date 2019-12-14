AWEA Urges Department of Interior to Advance Offshore Wind Energy Projects

This weekend represents the one-year anniversary of a record-breaking auction for three lease areas offshore wind power the coast of Massachusetts. Rights to develop the three lease areas sold for a combined $405 million, with winning bids coming from Mayflower Wind Energy, Equinor, and Vineyard Wind.

“Last year’s auction results erased any doubts that harnessing the winds off America’s shores offers a tremendous investment opportunity,” said Laura Morton, AWEA’s Senior Director for Policy & Regulatory Affairs, Offshore.

“But this represents more than a big investment—it means well-paying American jobs, a new U.S. supply chain, and a homegrown clean energy source. The Department of Interior can expedite the creation of these benefits by holding firm to its directives to create a predictable regulatory environment throughout the energy sector, continuing to advance offshore wind farm projects under development, and conducting lease auctions as promised early next year.”

Earlier this year, American Wind Energy Association joined the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA), and Consumers’ Energy Alliance (CEA) in sending letters to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross calling for them to recognize the economic benefits of offshore wind turbines to the Gulf Coast and other coastal states and throughout the U.S. as well as the tremendous role offshore wind can play in strengthening American energy dominance with affordable, reliable, safe, secure, and clean domestic energy.