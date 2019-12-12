Wind energy in Chile, Nordex to supply N149 wind turbines for an 86 MW wind farm for Mainstream Renewable Power

Nordex has received its first order for its N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines from Chile. Mainstream Renewable Power, the global wind and solar development company, has ordered 18 wind turbines from the Delta4000 series for the “Alena” wind farm. The Nordex Group will supply the N149 wind turbines in the 4.8 MW operating mode. Mainstream has also signed a Premium Service contract with the Nordex Group for a period of 15 years, with an option to extend by a further five years. Installation of the wind turbines is due to start in autumn 2020.

The 86 MW “Alena” wind farm will be built in the region of Bío-Bío. Here, annual average wind speeds of 6.8 metres per second prevail at a hub height of 145 metres. Following completion at the beginning of 2021, “Alena” will provide more than 270 GWh of clean electricity a year.

“I am delighted that we are gaining a new customer in Mainstream Renewable Power, one of the leading wind power project developers with a great deal of international experience. The trust placed in our company and technology is both a commitment and motivation. This order shows once again that our existing product range enables us to offer our customers technology for achieving optimum yields at all locations worldwide”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group

Manuel Tagle, Mainstream Renewable Power’s General Manager for Latin America says:”We are delighted to be partnering with the Nordex Group at the Alena wind farm which is part of our wholly-owned and fully-contracted 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar generation platform in Chile. When fully operational it will generate enough carbon-free electricity to supply more than one in every six Chilean homes and will play an important role in helping to reduce the cost of electricity generation in the country.”

Mainstream Renewable Power is the world’s only independent developer of utility-scale wind energy and solar power assets with a global footprint. The company is focused on delivering a high-quality portfolio of more than 9 GW of wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific as well as the Offshore wind sector globally. Mainstream is currently constructing 1.5 GW across Latin America and Africa. In Chile, Mainstream’s wholly-owned 1.3 GW of fully contracted wind and solar assets are on track to reach commercial operation from 2021. In Africa, the company has delivered 600 MW of wind and solar assets into commercial operation in South Africa and currently has 250 MW of wind assets in construction there. Mainstream is a world leader in the development of offshore wind assets. Mainstream’s Soc Trang 800MW offshore wind development in Vietnam is South East Asia’s single largest renewable energy development. Mainstream has raised more than EUR2.1bn in project finance to date and employs 260 staff across five continents.