GE Renewable Energy to supply wind turbines for Sweden’s Cypress-equipped wind farm

GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply 26 of its Cypress platform onshore wind turbines to the 143 MW Blåbergsliden wind farm.

The wind power project is GE Renewable Energy’s second Cypress deal in Sweden.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Holmen as the wind turbine supplier for the 143 MW Blåbergsliden wind farm, Sweden. The project, which will use 26 of GE’s Cypress onshore wind platform, represents GE’s second Cypress-equipped wind farm in Sweden.

The wind energy deal, which includes a 25-year service contract, takes full advantage of the Cypress Platform’s two-piece blade design provided by LM Wind Power. The construction of the project will commence shortly and will be fully commissioned and operational by the end of 2021. The operational phase will create five permanent full-time jobs. The proposed project capacity is approximately 143 MW, which would generate enough energy for over 135,000 homes* and would save over 13,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

The Cypress platform offers two benefits ideally suited the Nordics region. Its two-piece blade design makes it easier and more cost-effective to serve remote areas. In addition, the fact that it is the most powerful onshore turbine currently operating commercially helps it to drive down costs.

Peter Wells, GE’s CEO of onshore wind in Europe, commented: “The benefits of the Cypress platform make it the perfect fit for the Nordics region. That’s why we’re confident that this deal with Holmen can be one of many in the market.”

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths and improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options, in locations that were previously inaccessible.