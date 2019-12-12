Wind energy in Poland, Vestas’ wind turbines for 132 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 132 MW order from Akuo Energy, a worldwide player in Renewable Energy, for the wind power projects Wielowies, located in southern Poland and EP 44 and Gniew, located in northern Poland.

All three wind power projects will comprise tailored solutions including site-specific rotor sizes, ratings and hub heights that will cater for specific site and transportation constraints while maximising annual energy production. The Wielowies wind farm will feature 19 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines and one V126-3.45 MW wind turbine that will all be operating in 3.3 MW. The EP 44 wind farm consists of 22 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines and the Gniew wind farm comprises 11 V110-2.0 MW.

“This achievement is the result of AKUO’s continuous efforts to develop sustainable clean energy solutions in Poland for past years, and the result of a close cooperation with Vestas’ teams to implement site specific and cost optimised solutions despite current global high demand in the wind energy sector. We fully trust in Vestas’ capability to execute those projects within allocated the time schedule and budget, to make these projects a common new success in wind energy”, says Eric Scotto, CEO and Co-Founder of Akuo Energy.

“This order, from our valued, long-term partner Akuo Energy, once again underlines our ability to leverage our extensive expertise across the value chain to deliver a solution that ensures clean energy at the lowest cost of energy to the Polish energy consumers”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “We look forward to maximising our customer’s return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy”.

The three wind energy projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the third and fourth quarter of 2020.