Wind energy flows into Senegal’s grid

The 158.7 megawatt (MW) Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye (PETN) wind project was connected to Senegal’s national electricity grid this week after 10 months of construction.

Renewable energy firm Lekela said almost all the turbines required for the project have been built, with the final turbines set to be constructed by the end of the year.

A substation has also been completed and connected to a power source.

Upon complete in 2020, the wind farm will consist of 46 Vestas wind turbines.

Lekela’s current portfolio includes more than 1,300 megawatts across projects in Egypt, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa.

Massaer Cisse, general manager for Senegal at Lekela said: “The first megawatts of energy are today entering Senegal’s grid, giving the country its first taste of clean, renewable wind power.

“This is an exciting time and it brings us a step closer to our ultimate goal of providing power for millions of Senegalese.

“Providing power is just the start. With every project we build, we go beyond energy, investing in our local communities to build a lasting, positive impact.

“We’re here for 20 years and we want to help the Taiba community grow.”