The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued a statement regarding Elizabeth Warren’s “Blue New Deal” Plan

“Policies like those proposed in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Blue New Deal’ will play an important role in growing offshore wind into the next major homegrown energy source. Offshore wind will create thousands of jobs and a new American supply chain and will revitalize coastal and port communities – all while supplying clean energy to many of the country’s largest population centers,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association. “But we can only bring these benefits to fruition if offshore wind developers have regulatory certainty and a tax structure that creates parity for all energy sources. We’re pleased to see Sen. Warren’s plan address these challenges and recognize offshore wind’s critical role in helping to build a strong economy, reduce carbon pollution, and move towards alleviating climate change.”