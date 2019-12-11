Wind energy in Turkey, Nordex’ wind turbines for 62 MW wind farm

Nordex has once again won an order for the construction of a wind farm with large wind turbines in Turkey and underlined its market-leading position. The company will supply thirteen N133/4.8 wind turbines for the Mersinli wind farm. The 62.4 MW order also includes a premium service over ten years. It is the first order from Turkey for the N133/4.8 wind turbine, the strong-wind variant of the Delta4000 series.

In the summer of 2020, Nordex will deliver the wind turbines; completion is scheduled for the end of 2020. The wind farm “Mersinli” will be built near Torbali, about 36 kilometres southeast of Izmir. The Nordex Group will produce locally the anchor cages, towers, blades and generators.

Nordex has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.