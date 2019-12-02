Wind power at the COP25

The Spanish wind energy sector launches the #WINDforPlanet campaign on the occasion of the celebration of COP25.

An initiative in which we tell you the contribution of wind power to combat climate change.

At www.windforplanet.org you can access information on wind and climate change, expert testimonies, event calendar, COP25 photo album, our activities and much more.

More than 35 wind professionals provide their testimony on wind and climate change.

1. Last month 33.8% of the electricity consumed in Spain was thanks to the wind, a new record of monthly coverage!



2. Last month was November with the cleanest electricity since 1990: only 14 grams of CO2 per kWh consumed compared to 40 grams of CO2 in 1990. A reduction of 65%! It is as if all the cars in circulation have managed to reduce their consumption to only 3.5 liters per 100 km.



A delegation of eleven experts from wind companies are at your disposal during COP25 to address the following issues:



Wind energy and its role in combating Climate Change

Technological advances to 2050

Potential of Marine Wind

Sustainable financing of renewable projects

Regulatory measures for the Energy Transition

R&D



If you want to contact the wind delegation, write to comunicacion@aeeolica.org.

The wind sector is present at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25), which is held from December 2 to 13 in Madrid.



Below, we summarize the main events in which we will participate and to which you are invited.

December 6 – Technology Platforms Day

A day in which different Technology Platforms analyze how to join efforts to favor the adoption of renewable energy technologies. With the participation of the technological platform of the REOLTEC wind sector.



Date: December 6

Time: 13: 00-14: 00

Place: Green Zone

More information here.

December 7 – Wind Meeting

PREPA organizes the conference ‘Wind energy: future of a leading technology in the urgent change of the energy model’ in which experts in wind energy will participate who will present the situation of wind in the world and future contribution, detail of technological advances and The potential of offshore wind.



Date: December 7

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Place: Dialogue Space. Green area

Program

December 10 – Signing of the Collaboration Framework Agreement between Renewable Energy Associations

Twelve renewable associations of Latin America and Spain will sign a Framework Agreement to establish the main lines of collaboration in areas of promotion and development of a national regulation in each country, exchange of experiences and knowledge, as well as develop consultancies and studies related to improving technical conditions and of competitiveness of renewable energies. The initiative is part of the Energy Day program.



Date: December 10

Time: 15:30

