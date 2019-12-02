Quadran will install 200 MW of wind power in Piauí, in Brazil

Quadran Brasil, a subsidiary of the French renewable energy company Quadran International, plans to build and operate about 200 MW of wind turbines in wind farms in the state of Piauí.

During a meeting between representatives of Quadran Brazil and government officials, the company promised to invest around BRL 1 billion (USD 235.8m / EUR 214m) in this wind energy project.

Governor Wellington Dias believes that the wind project is an engine for job creation, income and development for the state and, for this reason, will help find alternatives with the Superintendence of Development of Northeast Brazil, or Sudene, and to gather resources for project financing.

Quadran Brasil has wind power projects under construction in other states in northeastern Brazil, such as Ceara and Rio Grande do Norte.