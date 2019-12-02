Goldwind is interested in the future wind farm of the port of Valencia

The port of Valencia foresees the installation of a wind energy plant, with between 5 and 7 wind turbines, which it would generate in a first phase between 12 MW and 16MW .

The second global wind turbine production firm, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has shown interest in the wind plan being developed by the Port Authority of Valencia (APV). The vice president of the company, Tony Pan, has expressed this interest to the president of the Valencian port institution, Aurelio Martínez, during the visit of the Valencian president to the China International Import Expo 2019 fair held in Shanghai, according to the APV. The Chinese company is aware of the plans of the Port Authority of Valencia to incorporate wind energy in its facilities and, according to the APV, have shown interest in submitting to the public tender that the Valencian institution is planning to launch for the installation of wind turbines in the port of Valencia .

Aurelio Martínez has informed the representatives of the company that the Port Authority of Valencia wants to activate its wind plan as soon as it obtains the necessary administrative authorizations. The president, says the APV, has highlighted the interest in the largest number of possible companies submit their bids when the project goes out to tender. Martínez also stressed that the Port Authority of Valencia has installed a meter that, for a year, will capture data on wind direction and speed to be able to know in detail the technical characteristics that wind turbines must have installed and the best location for these have indicated port sources.

Xinjiang Goldwin has experience in installing wind turbines in ports around the world, highlights the Port Authority of Valencia, including the port of Hamburg. The Port Authority of Valencia plans to present to the Department a project for the installation of a wind plant, with between 5 and 7 wind turbines, which would generate, according to the Valencian port institution, in a first phase between 12 MW and 16MW. The estimated cost of it would be between 13 and 18 million euros, and would have an annual production of 27,000 MWh in its first phase.