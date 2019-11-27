Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Vestas wins 269 MW wind energy order in USA

Vestas has received an order for 269 MW of wind turbines, consisting of three V110-2.0 MW wind turbines, 22 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines, and 51 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind power project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW platform components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 299 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. The project and customer are undisclosed.