Vestas wins 269 MW wind energy order in USA

Vestas has received an order for 269 MW of wind turbines, consisting of three V110-2.0 MW wind turbines, 22 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines, and 51 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind power project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW platform components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 299 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. The project and customer are undisclosed.