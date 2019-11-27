Iran’s Biggest Wind Farm to Be Launched in NW City

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said the country’s biggest wind warm is slated to be inaugurated in the northwestern city of Mianeh, East Azarbaijan Province, during President Hassan Rouhani’s ongoing visit to the province.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Ardakanian said during the president’s trip to East Azarbaijan Province, the country’s largest wind farm, which consists of 20 wind turbines with a total capacity to produce 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity, will be inaugurated.

The minister further said 9,600 billion rials ($8 million) in funding has been spent on the domestically made wind farm in Mianeh.

Speaking at a press conference in December 2018, Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, the director of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Electrical Energy Efficiency Organization, a subsidiary of the Energy Ministry, said people and the private sector have made a huge investment in the renewable energy industry in recent years.

Even the “cruel sanctions” could not slow down the growth of the renewable energy industry in Iran, he said at the time, adding that local investment has now outstripped foreign investment in this sector.

Iran is seeking 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2020, with more than 4,000 megawatts expected to come from wind power. The country has approximately 141 megawatts of installed wind power.