Poyry to build wind farm in Vietnam

Finland’s Poyry Plc announced to join forces with an owner’s engineer contract awarded by a unit of Thai company Banpu Power, for a 90-MW wind farm project in the town of Vinh Chau, Vietnam.

The Finnish consulting and engineering firm said the wind farm will be built in three 30-MW phases. Detailed engineering design for the first phase is due to start in December 2019, while site mobilisation will follow in February next year.

“Once the park goes online, it will deliver its output to Vietnam Electricity Power Company under a standard power purchase agreement (PPA) for wind projects in Vietnam,” Poyry representative stated.

Poyry is an international consulting and engineering firm that serves clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provides local engineering services in its core markets. The company was founded in 1958 with their focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water

Poyry added “ We won the assignment on the back of its previous collaboration with Banpu Power, serving as a technical advisor in the feasibility study and other stages of the Vinh Chau project.”

Under the newly-awarded contract, Poyry will serve as a project manager, carry out a review of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor’s design, and monitor the wind farm construction and its commissioning. Additionally, it will oversee the works on the external 110-kV transmission line and the wind farm’s connection to the national grid run by Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN).

scandasia.com