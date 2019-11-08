Cambodia to have first wind farm

Cambodia’s Khmer Times and Phnom Penh Post have carried stories about the Blue Circle’s project to build a wind farm in Kampot province – the first of its kind in the country.



Victor Jona, director-general of the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s General Department of Energy, said this month, the Singapore-based company will discuss with the Cambodian government about a plan to build the wind farm in the southern province.



The Blue Circle recently completed a feasibility assessment on projects in Cambodia’s Kampot and Mondulkiri provinces and it is scheduled to meet with representatives from the Cambodian government on November 19 to discuss the tariff at which it will supply power to the national grid.



It plans to install at least 10 turbines on Mount Bokor in Kampot with a total capacity of 80MW.



Blue Circle Pte Ltd, which has shares from French investors, are implementing wind and solar power projects in Vietnam and Thailand.