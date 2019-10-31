Wind energy in Slovenia, plans for eight wind farms

The Ministry of the Environment and Spatial Planning is working on national zoning plans for eight wind farms as part of efforts to increase the share of energy produced from renewable sources, in line with Slovenia’s energy policy and climate goals.



Despite its considerable wind power potential, Slovenia currently has only two wind turbines. However, this may soon change if investors and environmentalists find common ground on the wind farms for which the zoning plans are being prepared, the reports noted.

All the planned wind farms will have an installed capacity of at least 10 MW, the ministry said. The wind farms are to be located at Senožeška Brda, Zaj?ica and Dolenja Vas in the west, and in Mislinja, Paški Kozjak, Ojstrica, Rogatec and Plešivec in the east of the country.

The ministry is working on the national zoning plans in collaboration with investors and the public, but it has told STA that the procedures are still in their early stages, so it is hard to say how long it will take before the first of the planned wind farms is built.

The ministry also said that two planned wind farm projects, Ojstrica and Zaj?i?a, have been met by opposition by locals, due to wind farms’ potential impact.

According to previous reports, the production of electricity from wind power in Slovenia amounted to a mere 6 GWh in 2018, compared with 249.6 GWh generated by the country’s solar power plants, 125 GWh by biomass plants, and 112.3 GWh by biogas plants.